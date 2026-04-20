Gov. Spanberger appoints four new members to Virginia Tech Board of Visitors

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Monday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced four new appointees to Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors.
All appointments will begin on July 1.
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“These distinguished alumni of Virginia Tech will bring a wide variety of skillsets and experiences to the Board. I appreciate their deep commitment to the university and our Commonwealth, and I am grateful for their willingness to serve. I look forward to having these highly qualified leaders included on the search committee as Virginia Tech works to identify a successor to President Sands. Finding, vetting, and selecting a new university president is the most consequential of a Board’s responsibilities. These searches must be wide-reaching, thorough, and transparent to maintain public trust throughout the process of identifying candidates for this critical position. I know that these appointees will be integral to fulfilling that duty.”Governor Abigail Spanberger
The following are appointees made by Spanberger. All four are expected to be placed on the university’s presidential search committee:
- Sharon Brickhouse Martin of Arlington, Vice President of Health Services Integration at VHC Health
- Christopher Ramos of Falls Church, Senior Account Manager, Microsoft
- Jane Cady Rathbone of Virginia Beach, Principal & CEO Emeritus, Hanbury Architects
- Mehul Sanghani of McLean, Founder & Managing Partner, Greycore Ventures