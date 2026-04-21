Carilion Children’s hosts “Teddy Bear Clinic” on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Children’s Miracle Network of Southwest Virginia hosted a “Teddy Bear Clinic” at Carilion Children’s on Saturday.

According to officials, more than 75 children registered to bring their favorite stuffed animals in for a check-up.

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The event gave kids a chance to explore medical equipment in a fun, low-pressure setting, helping ease anxiety about future doctor visits. Carilion Child Life specialists helped guide hands-on activities that introduced the children to the human body and healthcare environment.

Carilion Children’s is proud to serve as the Children’s Miracle Network hospital for Southwest Virginia, connecting community support to life-saving and life-improving care for children across the region.