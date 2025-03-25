Traveling abroad? Learn a new language with this Babbel discount

I saved on Babbel, then used it every day for a month—here’s what happened

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

My New Year’s resolution was to learn Spanish…again. Why? Well, I took Spanish in high school, but, like so many people, I hardly remember a thing. And, with an upcoming trip to Barcelona, Madrid, and Granada this summer, I don’t want to look like a tourist.

I’ve heard all about Babbel online, so when I saw I could get a Babbel lifetime subscription for just $124.99 with code LEARN at checkout (compared to $599 elsewhere), I decided to go for it. If you want to join me on this journey, you have through March 31 to jump on this discount.

My Babbel experience

While Babbel offers lessons in 14 languages, I knew I wanted to go straight to Spanish and get as much studying time as possible before my big Spain trip.

It’s easy for me to get sidetracked, so I loved how the app lets me set my learning goal and daily notifications so I’ll always keep up with my Spanish journey. From there, I decided to dive in, especially since Babbel’s lessons are less than 10 minutes long.

Honestly, these lessons were so short that I took five lessons in a row without even realizing it. I started with re-learning how to introduce myself to friends and family, how to talk about myself, and even how to pronounce the Spanish alphabet, which I had long forgotten since my high school Spanish classes.

I’ve always had a knack for nailing new accents and pronunciation, but I was pleasantly surprised to find that Babbel came with its AI conversation partner. Now, learning a new language would be as simple as chatting with this bot. And maybe this time I’ll actually stick with it, since I’ll always have someone to practice with.

All in all, I’m seriously impressed with Babbel and its intuitive lessons. They’re more engaging than other platforms I’ve used, and I actually do think I could reach fluency with consistent studying.

Join me in learning Spanish—or one of Babbel’s 13 other languages—by grabbing this Babbel discount. Code LEARN at checkout drops the price from $599 to $124.99 through March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.