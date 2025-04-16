Score a near-mint refurbished MacBook Air at this unbelievable price

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

MacBooks may not be exactly known for being budget-friendly—and recent news might make you think you’ll never be able to own one—but let us change your mind. We have some of the best refurbished laptop deals that make even luxury brands affordable.

Let’s look at this 2020 MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Apple’s M1 chip (faster than Intel-based laptops). Even though it’s only a few years old, you can save 63% on its original retail price with one of our near-mint models. Originally, they sold for $1,499, but you only have to pay $549.99! However, inventory is already low.

More about refurbished tech

When you hear “refurbished,” you may think it means “used,” but the two terms do not mean the same thing. We only sell high-quality devices that undergo testing, cleaning, and quality checking, and this MacBook was given a grade “A” rating.

Most people don’t even realize these MacBooks had a previous life as they have very minimal to zero amounts of physical wear. There’s no catch, only that we have fewer than 50 left in stock at the time of writing this.

This MacBook Air’s specs

Who is this MacBook Air good for? Well, it’s a great laptop for everyday users—think running a lot of Chrome tabs, Microsoft Office, or multitasking. Only those who want to run advanced programs like Photoshop or video editing software may experience lag as it caps out at 8GB of RAM.

Here’s a full list of specs to get the full picture:

M1 chip for snappy performance (if you’ve used Intel laptops, you’ll notice a speed boost!)

13.3-inch Retina display

512GB SSD

Fanless, quiet design

Weighs less than three pounds

Don’t miss your chance to get a refurbished MacBook Air for only $549.99 (reg. $1,499)—fewer than 50 are left in stock.

StackSocial prices subject to change.