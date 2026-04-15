One dead, one injured after shots-fired incident in Salem Tuesday, officials investigating

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a shots-fired incident that killed one and injured one in the southern quadrant of the city late Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, Salem PD responded to a residence in the 600 block of Pyrtle Drive at 4:48 p.m. and quickly located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

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Upon further investigation, the officers also located another man with a more serious gunshot wound inside a parked vehicle at the residence. Officials say both individuals were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

The man found inside the car later died from his injuries. Salem Police have determined that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and that no other family members or neighbors were involved or injured.

Salem Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community. The investigation is ongoing, but Salem Police do not anticipate any charges or arrests.