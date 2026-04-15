Lynchburg schools discuss 2027 budget

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Members of the community gathered as the Lynchburg City School Board met to lay out the budget for the 2027 fiscal year Tuesday evening.

District leaders are considering adding just under $5 million to the overall budget. They say the increase would go toward higher pay for school employees and supporting other programs across the district.

“I think what we’re doing is looking at some compromises in a couple of places,” said Daryl Conner, vice chair of the Lynchburg City School Board. “We were able to get all the funding that we need, but I think we can work with what we have, and I think the city is doing their best to help us.”

Officials say the board will review details over the coming weeks, with public hearings to follow before final approval.