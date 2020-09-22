Haven’t registered to vote? It’s National Voter Registration Day!

ROANOKE, Va. – If you still have not registered to vote, Tuesday is the day to do it as it’s National Voter Registration Day.

In Virginia, there are three ways to register: online, by mail or in-person.

There are also now more ways to vote than ever. You can request a vote-by-mail ballot, vote early in-person or of course, you can vote in-person on election day.

In Roanoke city, there are now more than 63,000 registered voters and signs of encouraging progress.

“What is different between today and say four years ago is the percentage of those voters that are active voters has gone up from about 85% to 95% so the number of inactive voters is a very small percentage now so that’s great news,” said Andrew Cochran, Roanoke’s director of elections and general registrar.

To vote in the November election, you must be registered by Oct. 13.

