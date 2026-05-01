Man impersonates as law enforcement officer to Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue, police say

Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue is working to achieve a milestone never before reached in Virginia: establishing term limits for the mayor and town council seats.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man arrived at the office of Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue, impersonating a law enforcement officer on Thursday, Rocky Mount Police Department said.

RMPD said they responded to an incident reported at the mayor’s office on Thursday regarding the “impersonation of a law enforcement officer as well as possible threats.” The incident is under investigation, and law enforcement is not aware of any current threats to the public.

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Authorities said the incident was related to Perdue’s personal business, not his position as mayor.

Mayor Perdue released a statement on Facebook following the incident:

This afternoon, an individual came to my office posing as a law enforcement officer. He was armed and made direct threats toward me and members of my staff. Rocky Mount Police responded immediately and handled the situation with professionalism. I am grateful for their quick action, and the matter is now under active investigation. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no reason for general public to be alarmed. Most importantly, my staff is safe. Everyone is safe. I know many in the community saw the police presence and had concerns. I appreciate the calls, messages, and people checking in. Let me be clear. Threats of this nature will always be taken seriously. The safety of our employees and the public comes first, and we will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure that standard is upheld. Rocky Mount is a strong community. We look out for one another, and we will move forward the same way we always do. Steady, focused, and together. Mayor Holland Perdue

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.