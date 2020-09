We’d like to know what you need to know to feel confident about voting in this upcoming election.

Not just on a national level, but looking at local races and issues as well.

What can we help you understand before it’s time for you to submit your ballot? Is there one candidate or one issue that you feel you need to be better informed about? Is there something you think we need to investigate and cover better?

Fill out the form below so we can better tailor our coverage to meet your needs.