2023 Virginia general election: Here’s everything you need to know as you head to the polls

A chill is in the air and the fall season is upon us, a sure sign that Election Day is almost here.

As political ads start to flood your devices, myriads throughout the Commonwealth are gearing up to make their voices heard in this year’s general election.

Although many are already anticipating the 2024 presidential election, it’s important to not let this year’s election get lost in the mix. Every election bears significance as it is an opportunity to have a say in who represents you in public office, whether that be statewide or locally.

As you head to the polls to exercise your civic duty, here’s a look at everything you need to know if you plan on casting your vote in Virginia.

Key dates to know

Oct.16: Deadline for voter registration or making changes to an existing registration. Although this is the last day for voter registration, you may still register after this date, through Election Day, and vote using a Deadline for voter registration or making changes to an existing registration. Although this is the last day for voter registration, you may still register after this date, through Election Day, and vote using a provisional ballot.

Oct. 27 by 5 p.m: Deadline to Deadline to apply via mail, online or fax for an absentee ballot. Click here to learn more about absentee ballots and all that they entail.

Nov. 4: Last day for early in-person voting. It’s also the last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot. To submit an application, you must complete it at the general registrar’s office. In addition to this, Nov. 4 is also the deadline for requesting a replacement absentee ballot should something be wrong with it.

Nov. 6: Last day you can Last day you can apply for an emergency absentee ballot

Nov. 7: Election Day - you can head to the polls between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Nov. 13: Ballots postmarked by Election Day must be received by noon on the third day after the election, excluding the weekend

How do I register to vote?

There are three ways you can register to vote, which include:

Online: You can fill out your voter registration form with the You can fill out your voter registration form with the citizen portal . You must have a valid Virginia DMV driver’s license or state ID card and your social security number.

By mail: Those mailing their application will either need to download it Thosemailing their application will either need to download it here , contact a registrar’s office or request that it be mailed to them. You can also get one from a public library, the Department of Motor Vehicles office or any of the following locations. Once you’re done filling out the form, you can send it to your local registrar’s address, which can be found here: www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR

In-person: You can also complete a form at your local registrar or DMV office.

You can check your voter registration status on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Note: If you’ve moved since the last time you voted, be sure to update your voter registration address ahead of the Oct. 16 deadline. If you’re coming from a different state, you must register to vote in Virginia.

How can I vote?

Absentee by mail: If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you can request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 . You will need to provide the last four digits of your social security number and year of birth. Here’s a look at how you can return your ballot once you’ve made your selections for this year’s election: If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you can request an absentee ballot online , by mail or in person. You will need to provide the last four digits of your social security number and year of birth. Here’s a look at how you can return your ballot once you’ve made your selections for this year’s election: By mail : According to the Virginia Department of Elections, your ballot must be postmarked on or before Nov. 7 and received by noon on Monday, Nov. 13. In-person: You can drop off your ballot at your local registration office/drop-off location ahead of the election or any polling place on Election Day.

Early in-person: If you want to beat the long lines, you can cast your vote at your local voter registration office before the election. Early voting lasts from Sept. 22 to Nov. 4. Make sure you bring an acceptable ID. You can find early voting locations If you want to beat the long lines, you can cast your vote at your local voter registration office before the election. Early voting lasts fromMake sure you bring an acceptable ID. You can find early voting locations here

In-person on Election Day: The 2023 Virginia General Election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will need The 2023 Virginia General Election will be on, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will need an acceptable ID.

Note: If you’re currently 17, but will be 18 by the November general election you can still register to vote

Note: Those who are convicted of a felony can still vote if the governor of Virginia has restored their rights. You can apply to have your rights restored here.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

You can find your assigned polling place, here. You will need the last four digits of your social security number.

What do I need to bring when I vote?

Here’s a look at the acceptable forms of identification:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued ID card

United States Passport

Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by voter’s employer in the ordinary course of business

Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.

Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia

Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia or local political subdivision

Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections

Voter confirmation documents

Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID

Nursing home resident ID

Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter

Current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Signed ID Confirmation Statement

Note: You will not need proof of voter registration on Election Day.

Note: If you don’t have any of the items listed above, you will need to vote a provisional ballot.

What’s on the ballot?

All 140 seats in the General Assembly are set to be on the ballot this fall; however, there won’t be any statewide offices up for grabs.

Here’s a breakdown of the contested races for the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia in our coverage area:

House of Delegates - District 36: Democratic - Randall K. Wolf Republican - Ellen H. Campbell

House of Delegates - District 37: Democratic - Stephanie R. Clark Republican - Terry L. Austin

House of Delegates - District 40: Democratic - Misty Dawn Vickers Republican - Joseph P. “Joe” McNamara (incumbent)

House of Delegates - District 41: Republican - J. Christian “Chris” Obenshain

House of Delegates - District 42: Republican - Jason S. Ballard

House of Delegates - District 45: Republican - Terry G. Kilgore

House of Delegates - District 46: Republican - Jonathan E. “Jed” Arnold

House of Delegates - District 47: Democratic - Patricia Lynn Quesenberry

House of Delegates - District 48: Republican - Les R. Adams

House of Delegates - District 49: Republican - D.W. “Danny” Marshall III

House of Delegates - District 50: Democratic - Joshua K. Blakely Republican - Thomas C. Wright Jr. (incumbent)

House of Delegates - District 51: Democratic - Kimberly A. Moran (incumbent) Independent - C. Matt Fariss (incumbent) Republican - Eric R. Zehr

House of Delegates - District 52: Democratic - Jennifer K. Woofter Republican - Wendell S. Walker (incumbent)

House of Delegates - District 53: Democratic - Samuel R. Soghor Republican - Timothy P. Griffin

Senate of Virginia - District 2: Democratic - Kathy A. Beery Libertarian - Joshua J. Huffman Republican - Mark D. Obenshain (incumbent)

Senate of Virginia - District 3: Democratic - Jade D. Harris Republican - Christopher T. Head

Senate of Virginia - District 4: Democratic - P. A. “Trish” White-Boyd Republican - David Robert Suetterlein (incumbent)

Senate of Virginia - District 5: Democratic - Robert W. Beckman Republican - T. Travis Hackworth (incumbent)

Senate of Virginia - District 7: Democratic - Deborah I. “Renie” Gates Republican - William M. “Bill” Stanley, Jr.

Senate of Virginia - District 8: Democratic - Donna M. St. Clair Republican - Mark J. Peake

Senate of Virginia - District 11: Democratic - R. Creigh Deeds Republican - Philip A. Hamilton



There will also be several contested local races and referendums. To view your sample ballot, click here.

Have any more questions? Head to the Virginia Department of Elections website.