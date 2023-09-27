2023 Virginia general election: See what will be on your ballot this November

With early voting officially underway in the Commonwealth, many across our region are already making a trip to the polls.

But if you haven’t had a chance to cast your vote yet, Election Day will be here before you know it and we want to make sure you’re fully prepared.

That’s why we’re working for you to compile a full list of sample ballots so you can know exactly what to expect this year. Prior to making your picks for key local offices, researching a candidate and their priorities is key, and looking at a sample ballot before heading to the polls can help you do just that.

Below you will find a full list of sample ballots organized by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. Click here to determine your voter precinct.

For all localities where a sample ballot wasn’t available, we will list the offices that are slated to appear on the ballot for that specific area.

Alleghany County

Amherst County

Appomattox County

Augusta County

Bath County

Board of Supervisors - Cedar Creek District Jack Eugene Lindsay Ron R. Shifflett - Incumbent

Board of Supervisors - Millboro District John A. “John-John” Lockridge Edward T. Hicklin - Incumbent

Board of Supervisors - Warm Springs District Carla M. Bailey Roy W. Burns - Incumbent

Board of Supervisors - Williamsville District Lynn Ellen Black Thomas Shelton Burns - Incumbent

School Board - Cedar Creek District Robin A. Anderson Karen W. Hise - Incumbent



Bedford County

Board of Supervisors - District 6 Andrew D. “Andy” Dooley Bob W. Davis - Incumbent

School Board - District 6 Kurt W. Hubach Susan Falls Kirby - Incumbent

Town Council - Special 24 David C. “DC” Foster F. Todd Foreman Jaithan C. “Jai” Ippolito Ronald J. Chivas-Clayton Bruce M. Johannessen - Incumbent Robert D. Carson - Incumbent Tim W. Black - Incumbent

Town Council - Special 26 Andrew E. Catlin Darryl A. Updike Jane M. McKeon Bruce Erik Hartwick - Incumbent C. G. Stanley, Jr. - Incumbent Stacey L. Hailey - Incumbent



Bland County

Clerk of Court Lisa A. Hall - Incumbent C. Eric Faulkner

Commissioner of Revenue Dreama A. Hatcher Cindy U. Wright - Incumbent

School Board - District 1 Alan G. Strealy Philip J. Buttery - Incumbent

Sheriff Steven A. Russo Jason Reed Ramsey - Incumbent



Botetourt County

Buena Vista

City Council Jennifer Worley Humphrey Michele L. Casale Michelle A. Poluikis Ronald E. Cash Cheryl A. Hickman - Incumbent Stanley B. Coffey - Incumbent W. Steven Webb - Incumbent

School Board K. Brooke Baker Paula B. Charlton Allen L. “Mac” Felts Jr. - Incumbent Teresa R. Ellison - Incumbent Wayne D. Flint - Incumbent



Campbell County

Board of Supervisors - Altavista District Michael E. Mattox Tom K. Lawton

Board of Supervisors - Spring Hill District Thomas H. “Tommy” Vaughan Kenneth R. Brown - Incumbent

School Board - Concord District David S. Gifford Barry A. Jones - Incumbent

School Board - Spring Hill District Jackie Mendez Kristen E. Vaughan Mark A. Epperson - Incumbent

School Board - Sunburst District Karen K. Tanner Thaddeaus D. “Danny” Chocklett

Sheriff Terry A. Cook Winston W. “Whit” Clark III - Incumbent

Treasurer Manda R. Witkowski Sheila M. Smith - Incumbent



Carroll County

Charlotte County

Covington

Sheriff Bradley D. Armentrout Kyle Matt Moore Kevin W. Hall - Incumbent



Craig County

Danville

Floyd County

Franklin County

Board of Supervisors - Union Hall District Dan M. Quinn T.C. “Tommy” Cundiff, Jr. - Incumbent

School Board - Union Hall District D. Scott Agee P. D. Hambrick - Incumbent

Soil and Water Conservation Director Blue Ridge District Daphne W. Jamison Joel Hubert Bowman



Galax

Giles County

Clerk of Court Yvette Marshall Pennington Sherry E. Gautier - Incumbent

Board of Supervisors - Central District Joshua L. Davis Jeffrey L. Morris - Incumbent

School Board - Eastern District Larry Jay Williams Stephen M. Steele - Incumbent

Town Council - Town of Pearisburg Zachary B. Smith Frank C. Tanner - Incumbent Gary L. Fields, Sr. - Incumbent Jimmie R. Williams - Incumbent

Town Council - Town of Rich Creek Christopher B. Wickline Kathryn L. “Kathy” Brown Marty A. Gautier Sebrina A. Roberson William C. “Billy” Kantsios Dorsey E. Bradley - Incumbent M. Darlene French - Incumbent Stuart C. Helm - Incumbent

Sheriff Michael W. Falls W. Morgan Millirons - Incumbent



Grayson County

Halifax County

Henry County

Highland County

Commonwealth’s Attorney Diane U. Montgomery Megan L. Yelen

Board of Supervisors at large Christopher Lee McDaniel Henry A. Budzinski Jr. Paul S. Trible Harry Sponaugle - Incumbent John L. Moyers Jr. - Incumbent

School Board at large Jason M. Wilfong Kenny W. Hodges - Incumbent Sherry S. Sullenberger - Incumbent

Sheriff David S. Dykes Robert W. “Bob” Kelly Ronald Wimer - Incumbent

Soil and Water Conservation Director Mountain District Wesley R. White Ariel Daniels



Lexington

Martinsville

Montgomery County

Nelson County

Patrick County

Pittsylvania County

Pulaski County

Radford

Roanoke County

Roanoke

Rockbridge County

Mayor - Glasgow Joshua L. Fitz Paul W. Williams - Incumbent

Board of Supervisors - Buffalo District Mack R. Smith Leslie E. Ayers - Incumbent

School Board - Buffalo District Anne P. Russek Lenna P. Ojure

Town Council - Glasgow Lisa Bowyer Rogers - Incumbent Thomas E. “Tom” Camden - Incumbent

Treasurer Melissa A.“MISSY” Whitesell Michele L. Clark Wendy B. Gilliam



Salem

Wythe County