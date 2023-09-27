2023 Virginia general election: See what will be on your ballot this November

With early voting officially underway in the Commonwealth, many across our region are already making a trip to the polls.
But if you haven’t had a chance to cast your vote yet, Election Day will be here before you know it and we want to make sure you’re fully prepared.
That’s why we’re working for you to compile a full list of sample ballots so you can know exactly what to expect this year. Prior to making your picks for key local offices, researching a candidate and their priorities is key, and looking at a sample ballot before heading to the polls can help you do just that.
Below you will find a full list of sample ballots organized by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. Click here to determine your voter precinct.
For all localities where a sample ballot wasn’t available, we will list the offices that are slated to appear on the ballot for that specific area.
Alleghany County
Amherst County
Appomattox County
Augusta County
Bath County
- Board of Supervisors - Cedar Creek District
- Jack Eugene Lindsay
- Ron R. Shifflett - Incumbent
- Board of Supervisors - Millboro District
- John A. “John-John” Lockridge
- Edward T. Hicklin - Incumbent
- Board of Supervisors - Warm Springs District
- Carla M. Bailey
- Roy W. Burns - Incumbent
- Board of Supervisors - Williamsville District
- Lynn Ellen Black
- Thomas Shelton Burns - Incumbent
- School Board - Cedar Creek District
- Robin A. Anderson
- Karen W. Hise - Incumbent
Bedford County
- Board of Supervisors - District 6
- Andrew D. “Andy” Dooley
- Bob W. Davis - Incumbent
- School Board - District 6
- Kurt W. Hubach
- Susan Falls Kirby - Incumbent
- Town Council - Special 24
- David C. “DC” Foster
- F. Todd Foreman
- Jaithan C. “Jai” Ippolito
- Ronald J. Chivas-Clayton
- Bruce M. Johannessen - Incumbent
- Robert D. Carson - Incumbent
- Tim W. Black - Incumbent
- Town Council - Special 26
- Andrew E. Catlin
- Darryl A. Updike
- Jane M. McKeon
- Bruce Erik Hartwick - Incumbent
- C. G. Stanley, Jr. - Incumbent
- Stacey L. Hailey - Incumbent
Bland County
- Clerk of Court
- Lisa A. Hall - Incumbent
- C. Eric Faulkner
- Commissioner of Revenue
- Dreama A. Hatcher
- Cindy U. Wright - Incumbent
- School Board - District 1
- Alan G. Strealy
- Philip J. Buttery - Incumbent
- Sheriff
- Steven A. Russo
- Jason Reed Ramsey - Incumbent
Botetourt County
Buena Vista
- City Council
- Jennifer Worley Humphrey
- Michele L. Casale
- Michelle A. Poluikis
- Ronald E. Cash
- Cheryl A. Hickman - Incumbent
- Stanley B. Coffey - Incumbent
- W. Steven Webb - Incumbent
- School Board
- K. Brooke Baker
- Paula B. Charlton
- Allen L. “Mac” Felts Jr. - Incumbent
- Teresa R. Ellison - Incumbent
- Wayne D. Flint - Incumbent
Campbell County
- Board of Supervisors - Altavista District
- Michael E. Mattox
- Tom K. Lawton
- Board of Supervisors - Spring Hill District
- Thomas H. “Tommy” Vaughan
- Kenneth R. Brown - Incumbent
- School Board - Concord District
- David S. Gifford
- Barry A. Jones - Incumbent
- School Board - Spring Hill District
- Jackie Mendez
- Kristen E. Vaughan
- Mark A. Epperson - Incumbent
- School Board - Sunburst District
- Karen K. Tanner
- Thaddeaus D. “Danny” Chocklett
- Sheriff
- Terry A. Cook
- Winston W. “Whit” Clark III - Incumbent
- Treasurer
- Manda R. Witkowski
- Sheila M. Smith - Incumbent
Carroll County
Charlotte County
Covington
- Sheriff
- Bradley D. Armentrout
- Kyle Matt Moore
- Kevin W. Hall - Incumbent
Craig County
Danville
Floyd County
Franklin County
- Board of Supervisors - Union Hall District
- Dan M. Quinn
- T.C. “Tommy” Cundiff, Jr. - Incumbent
- School Board - Union Hall District
- D. Scott Agee
- P. D. Hambrick - Incumbent
- Soil and Water Conservation Director Blue Ridge District
- Daphne W. Jamison
- Joel Hubert Bowman
Galax
Giles County
- Clerk of Court
- Yvette Marshall Pennington
- Sherry E. Gautier - Incumbent
- Board of Supervisors - Central District
- Joshua L. Davis
- Jeffrey L. Morris - Incumbent
- School Board - Eastern District
- Larry Jay Williams
- Stephen M. Steele - Incumbent
- Town Council - Town of Pearisburg
- Zachary B. Smith
- Frank C. Tanner - Incumbent
- Gary L. Fields, Sr. - Incumbent
- Jimmie R. Williams - Incumbent
- Town Council - Town of Rich Creek
- Christopher B. Wickline
- Kathryn L. “Kathy” Brown
- Marty A. Gautier
- Sebrina A. Roberson
- William C. “Billy” Kantsios
- Dorsey E. Bradley - Incumbent
- M. Darlene French - Incumbent
- Stuart C. Helm - Incumbent
- Sheriff
- Michael W. Falls
- W. Morgan Millirons - Incumbent
Grayson County
Halifax County
Henry County
Highland County
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Diane U. Montgomery
- Megan L. Yelen
- Board of Supervisors at large
- Christopher Lee McDaniel
- Henry A. Budzinski Jr.
- Paul S. Trible
- Harry Sponaugle - Incumbent
- John L. Moyers Jr. - Incumbent
- School Board at large
- Jason M. Wilfong
- Kenny W. Hodges - Incumbent
- Sherry S. Sullenberger - Incumbent
- Sheriff
- David S. Dykes
- Robert W. “Bob” Kelly
- Ronald Wimer - Incumbent
- Soil and Water Conservation Director Mountain District
- Wesley R. White
- Ariel Daniels
Lexington
Martinsville
Montgomery County
Nelson County
Patrick County
- Dan River District
- Peters Creek District
- Mayo River District
- Blue Ridge District
- Smith River District
Pittsylvania County
Pulaski County
- Cloyd District
- Draper District
- Ingles District
- Massie District
- Robinson District
Radford
Roanoke County
Roanoke
Rockbridge County
- Mayor - Glasgow
- Joshua L. Fitz
- Paul W. Williams - Incumbent
- Board of Supervisors - Buffalo District
- Mack R. Smith
- Leslie E. Ayers - Incumbent
- School Board - Buffalo District
- Anne P. Russek
- Lenna P. Ojure
- Town Council - Glasgow
- Lisa Bowyer Rogers - Incumbent
- Thomas E. “Tom” Camden - Incumbent
- Treasurer
- Melissa A.“MISSY” Whitesell
- Michele L. Clark
- Wendy B. Gilliam