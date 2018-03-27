New iPads for every student, faculty member at Southern Virginia University

BUENA VISTA - Every student and faculty member at Southern Virginia University has a new iPad

Partnership with Apple brought technology to campus for first year

Tablet to allow students to do things they've never done before

Gone are the days of big heavy music binders in choir- they've been replaced by iPads.

"For us we've integrated it into rehearsal, private lessons all kinds of different places," said Dr. Eric Hanson, SVU Music Department chair.

Every student and professor at Southern Virginia University has a brand new iPad for the first time this year.

"I've never seen it on a scale where every single student, every single pianist, every single faculty member -- we all have them and we all integrate them together," said Hanson.

"At first I was really nervous because I'm so used to pen and paper and I feel like you can get everything in there. Once I adjusted to using the iPad, I didn't realize how much more stress-free it was going to be," said Ashley Rasmussen, a SVU sophomore.

Students can collaborate more easily in class with the new technology.

Students love it, too. The cost is built into tuition and when they graduate they can take the iPads with them.

Ebooks are significantly cheaper -- $80 for an ebook versus $200 or $300. Collaboration is easier to because now students all have the same technology.

"I think the playing field has really leveled. I feel like we are more united as a school because we all have the same opportunity and so we can work better together because of everyone having iPads," said Anna Bowers, a SVU senior.

"It would definitely be really hard to go back to pen and paper," said Rasmussen.

"The skies the limit. So far, it's been pretty easy to integrate, but I'm sure there's more we can do that we haven't even explored yet," said Hanson.

With this being the first year, they are still learning all the new ways to use it in the classroom. The technology means when it snows and school is canceled, students still have work on "Digital Day," which means they don't have to make up classes.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.