AAA is encouraging drivers to be in the know this winter, as frigid temperatures could kill car batteries

AAA has given out a list of advice for drivers on the warning signs to know, as winter temperatures might wreak havoc on car batteries.
“Winter hasn’t even officially started, yet the cold is punishing vehicles,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean. “Last winter (Jan-March 2025), AAA emergency roadside service crews responded to more than 77,000 calls for assistance in AAA Mid-Atlantic territory in Virginia. With temperatures plunging this week, we expect to be busy with stranded drivers.”
The sudden onset of dangerously cold weather often leads to a spike in consistent calls, according to AAA.
AAA gave at the following warning signs and what to do:
Warning Signs
- Your car doesn’t start immediately or makes a clicking noise when you turn the key.
- Your headlights or interior lights are dimmer than normal, or the power windows are working slower than usual.
- You see stains or signs of corrosion on the battery itself.
- Your battery is more than three years old.
- You take a lot of short trips where the car is turned on and off often, or you have long stretches of time (weeks or months) where the car is not used at all.
What You Can Do
- Park your car in a garage, if possible. The less frigid the air is around your car, the better for your battery.
- Turn off your lights, wipers, and heater before you turn off your engine at the end of a drive to prevent an unnecessary drain on the battery the next time you start your car.
- Unplug phone chargers and USB cables for devices like iPods as soon as you turn off your engine (for the same reason as #2).
- Avoid using your car’s heater longer than you have to; heaters put high demands on your battery.
- If you see corrosion on your battery, clean it or have it cleaned by a trained technician.
- If you consistently go two weeks or longer without using your car during the winter, invest in a battery tender to keep the battery charged.
- If you plan on not using your car for an extensive period of time during winter, it is important to turn it on every day and take it for a short drive or let it run idle for 15 - 20 minutes so that it reaches operating temperatures. This provides current to the battery, allowing it to regain its charge.