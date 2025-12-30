AAA is encouraging drivers to be in the know this winter, as frigid temperatures could kill car batteries

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - NOVEMBER 22, 2019: A car is covered with snow and ice after a late autumn storm in New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

AAA has given out a list of advice for drivers on the warning signs to know, as winter temperatures might wreak havoc on car batteries.

“Winter hasn’t even officially started, yet the cold is punishing vehicles,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean. “Last winter (Jan-March 2025), AAA emergency roadside service crews responded to more than 77,000 calls for assistance in AAA Mid-Atlantic territory in Virginia. With temperatures plunging this week, we expect to be busy with stranded drivers.”

The sudden onset of dangerously cold weather often leads to a spike in consistent calls, according to AAA.

AAA gave at the following warning signs and what to do:

Warning Signs

Your car doesn’t start immediately or makes a clicking noise when you turn the key.

Your headlights or interior lights are dimmer than normal, or the power windows are working slower than usual.

You see stains or signs of corrosion on the battery itself.

Your battery is more than three years old.

You take a lot of short trips where the car is turned on and off often, or you have long stretches of time (weeks or months) where the car is not used at all.

What You Can Do