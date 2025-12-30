Skip to main content
Clear icon
32º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

LIST: Kick off 2026 with these New Year’s Eve events in Southwest Virginia

New Year's (Canva)

Ready or not, the new year is almost here. If you’re still looking for plans to start 2026 off with a bang, we’ve got you covered.

New Year’s Eve

Recommended Videos

New Year’s Day

Did we miss anything? Email jotey@wsls.com to have an event added!

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos