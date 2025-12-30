LIST: Kick off 2026 with these New Year’s Eve events in Southwest Virginia

Ready or not, the new year is almost here. If you’re still looking for plans to start 2026 off with a bang, we’ve got you covered.
New Year’s Eve
- Fincastle - Ringing of the Bells, from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m: The ringing of the bells on New Year’s Eve in Historic Fincastle is a ceremony that has taken place for more than 150 years.
- Hotel Roanoke - Preceptor Omicron’s New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m: Tickets for the annual New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration are $270 per couple and $135 per individual. The event will feature a buffet dinner for two, live music by the Kings & Uptown Trio, and participation in a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.
- New Year’s Eve Dinner Celebration at the Hotel Roanoke, from 6 to 9 p.m. The dinner and celebration will be held in the Regency Room, featuring a four-course dinner and party favors. It is recommended to call 540-853-8280 in advance to book your table at $98 per guest.
- New Year’s Eve Party at Corned Beef, starting at 4 p.m: The event will feature a specialized menu and champagne.
- Dancing Through the Decades at Mountain Lake: The special package includes overnight accommodations, a $100 dining credit for Harvest Restaurant, a NYE glow-in-the-dark dance party, night ice skating with glow sticks, a bonfire with s’mores, and a New Year’s Day breakfast in Harvest.
- New Year’s Eve Party at Martin’s, from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m: This event will feature live music by the Eric Wayne Band and a champagne toast at midnight.
- New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance at the Floyd Country Store, with dinner served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and dancing starting at 8 p.m.
- Grace Potter will be joined by Holly Roller for a performance at the Exchange Music Hall in Roanoke from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration at Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- New Year’s Celebration at the 1772 Rooftop on Main in Fincastle. Dinner reservations are at 7 or 9 p.m. and are required.
- Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs New Year’s Eve Game: The Dawgs will hit the ice wearing specialty SpongeBob jerseys as they face the Fayetteville Marksmen.
- New Year’s Eve Party at the 5 Points Music Sanctuary featuring Mojo Sauce Hornsmen. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
New Year’s Day
- New Year’s Day Breakfast and Brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Regency Room’s Grand Buffet Breakfast and Brunch Celebration at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.
Did we miss anything? Email jotey@wsls.com to have an event added!