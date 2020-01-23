James Taylor, Jackson Browne set to perform in Roanoke this summer

ROAONKE, Va. – Legendary singer/songwriters James Taylor and Jackson Browne are coming to the Star City.

The two will perform at the Berglund Center on June 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

For more than 40 years, Taylor has been performing across the world.

A member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has sold more than 100 million albums.

He’ll be joined by a fellow member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Jackson Browne.

In 2015, Browne ranked 37th on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest songwriters of all time.

Tickets start at $57 and go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7.