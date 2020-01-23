37ºF

James Taylor, Jackson Browne set to perform in Roanoke this summer

One concert, two Hall of Famers

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Berglund Center, James Taylor
LEFT: James Taylor performs at "The Nearness Of You Concert" in Honor of Michael Brecker at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) RIGHT: Jackson Browne performs onstage at 2019 SeaChange Summer Party benefitting Oceana held on September 07, 2019 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)
ROAONKE, Va. – Legendary singer/songwriters James Taylor and Jackson Browne are coming to the Star City.

The two will perform at the Berglund Center on June 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

For more than 40 years, Taylor has been performing across the world.

A member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has sold more than 100 million albums.

He’ll be joined by a fellow member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Jackson Browne.

In 2015, Browne ranked 37th on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest songwriters of all time.

Tickets start at $57 and go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7.

