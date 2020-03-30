Rejoice: Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin in TV show, reports say

Hey, you cool cats and kittens, are you ready for some good news?

Netflix’s “Tiger King” could not have come at a more perfect time (seriously, it’s essential quarantine viewing), and if you’re wanting more Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin content, your wish is coming true.

Variety reports that there is a limited series being made about the big cat lovers, which is based off a podcast called “Joe Exotic," and it will star “SNL’s" Kate McKinnon as Baskin herself.

McKinnon signed up to play Baskin in the fall, long before the masses knew anything of the epic feud between Exotic and Baskin, according to the report.

Now, it seems that everyone is either talking about COVID-19 or “Tiger King.”

It will be amazing to see how McKinnon interprets Baskin’s personality and nuances. If you’ve watched McKinnon on “SNL,” then you know she can do impressions of just about anyone (her Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton are sublime), so we’re sure she’ll nail Baskin’s quirky personality.

Since we have McKinnon cast, the next obvious question is what actors should play the other colorful characters from “Tiger King,” such as Exotic or Doc Antle.

There are so many actors who would probably love to play such a character like Exotic.

Matthew McConaughey comes to mind, especially if you’ve seen him in “Dallas Buyers Club.”

Danny McBride, who is known for playing trashy characters, would also nail Exotic.

As for who should play Antle, who is equally as zany as Exotic, he’d have to be played by Will Ferrell. Not only does he look like Antle, but Ferrell is an incredible actor who would just excel at playing such a weird and curious guy like Antle. It would be comedic gold.

No matter who the unidentified network decides to cast in this limited series, the fact that McKinnon is executive producing and starring in it will be enough reason to watch.

Oh, and to find out if Baskin killed her husband.