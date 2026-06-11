Lynchburg parents tackle screen time challenges during Internet Safety Month

LYNCHBURG, Va. – June is Internet Safety Month, and for families in Lynchburg, that means taking a closer look at how much time kids are spending on screens — and what they’re doing while they’re there.

Summer brings more free time, and with it, more hours logged on phones, tablets, gaming consoles and laptops. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows roughly half of children under 17 average four or more hours of screen time a day — a number that climbs even higher in some communities.

For Lynchburg parent Lauren McQuallin, the challenge is both practical and emotional.

“It’s an interesting thought experiment to imagine life without tech. It’s such a big part of our lives now and for a lot of parents it’s completely emotionally debilitating to think through the threats and the risks,” McQuallin said.

Starting the conversation

McQuallin says one of the most effective things parents can do is talk openly with their children about why screen limits matter — and frame it in a way kids can actually understand.

“My advice is to open the conversation with your children and educate them about what the affects of large amounts of dopamine do to the brain because screens are addictive,” she said.

Screens today cover a wide range of activities — from gaming and social media to tutoring apps and video calls — making a one-size-fits-all approach difficult. That’s why McQuallin says clear, consistent rules work best: kids know exactly what to expect, and so do parents.

“It’s a constant negotiation. How much screen time do I give you today, do I have to work while you’re at home this summer, is it easier for me to work if you’re staring at a screen and quiet than it is if running around the neighborhood and I don’t know where you are?” she said.

Three tips to try this week

Parents looking for a starting point can try these practical steps: