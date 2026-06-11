What’s going around? Heat illness awareness as high temperatures linger into the weekend

10 News’ “What’s Going Around” looks at trending health topics and local respiratory virus data in the Roanoke region and across Virginia. Thanks to a partnership with Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Outbreak Response Innovation, the station can show localized disease data for the community.

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for June 11 and June 12 for the risk of strong storms throughout the region. As temperatures climb this week, health officials urge people to be aware of the signs and causes for heat-related illnesses.

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Peak Heat Index, Thursday (WSLS10 News)

Already this spring, the Virginia Department of Health reported a surge in heat-related illness. Last summer, Virginia recorded more than 4,000 heat-related emergency room and urgent care visits. The Northwestern Region alone reported 640 visits, or 15.8 visits per 10,000 people, in 2025.

The WSLS coverage areas are currently in a heat wave, according to WSLS meteorologists. A heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days where high temperatures reach or surpass 90 degrees. That stretch is expected to run from Thursday through Sunday.

Peak Heat Index, Friday (WSLS10 News)

The CDC’s Heat Health Risk forecast shows a moderate risk of heat-related illness across the Roanoke City area Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security, with a major risk expected Thursday.

CDC’s Heat Health Risk forecast Roanoke City County, VA (John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security)

Franklin County is listed under a major heat risk for both Thursday and Friday, according to the CDC HeatRisk Map. Most of Southwest Virginia falls under a moderate heat risk for the next four days.

Local cooling centers locations in Lynchburg can be found here.

Who is most at risk

Heat Exhaustion: How to Mitigate (WSLS10 News)

Anyone can develop heat-related illness, but some groups are especially vulnerable. Adults 65 and older, young children, pregnant women, people with heart or lung conditions, outdoor workers and those without access to adequate cooling or hydration face the highest risk.

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, causing body temperature to rise rapidly while the body loses its ability to cool down. Body temperature can reach 106 degrees Fahrenheit or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Without emergency treatment, heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death.

Taking steps throughout the day can reduce the risk of heat-related illness. Drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day can all help.

Symptoms of heat-related illness, such as heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, confusion or rapid heartbeat, can help people recognize when to seek medical attention.

What to do if someone has heat stroke

If heat stroke is suspected, call 911 immediately for emergency medical care and stay with the person until help arrives, according to the CDC. Move the person to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing.

Begin cooling the person right away by applying cold wet cloths to the skin, soaking clothing with cool water or using a cold water or ice bath if one is available. Circulating air around the person can also help speed up the cooling process.