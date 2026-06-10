City of Lynchburg announces cooling center locations for Thursday and Friday

On Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., the Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, located at 900 Church Street, to discuss a proposed increase in real property taxes.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg on Wednesday announced that it would be opening up cooling centers due to weather forecasts and expected temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

The following locations will serve as cooling centers, with bottled water provided by Lynchburg Emergency Services:

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Department of Human Services Lobby, 99 Ninth Street - [8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday]

Miller Center, 301 Grove Street, 2nd Floor Customer Service Desk - [8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday]

Miller Center, 301 Grove Street, 1st/Ground Floor Entrance to Library Hub (back parking lot) - [10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday]

Lynchburg Public Library, Downtown Branch, 216 12th Street - [10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday]

Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue - [12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday only]

The City of Lynchburg also released the following information on how to stay cool and other assistance options:

TIPS FOR STAYING COOL

Residents are encouraged to follow these prevention tips from the Virginia Department of Health:

Drink water. When the temperature rises, it is important to drink plenty of water. Drinks that contain caffeine, large amounts of sugar, or alcohol should be avoided because they can cause you to become dehydrated.

Keep cool indoors. On hot days, prevent illness by keeping cool indoors. If your home is not air conditioned, try to spend the hottest hours of the day in a cool public place such as a library, movie theater, or store.

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella. Always apply sunscreen to exposed skin.

Limit physical activity. Avoid excessive physical exertion in hot temperatures, especially in the middle of the day. If you must work outdoors, stay hydrated by drinking two to four glasses of water each hour and take frequent breaks in a cool place. Even a few hours in an air-conditioned environment reduces the danger of heat-related illness.

Do not keep children or pets in cars. Temperatures inside a car with windows up can reach over 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.

Check on your neighbors. Although anyone can suffer heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. People aged 65 or older are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses and complications that can result during periods of high temperatures and humidity.

In addition, keep animals cool when temperatures soar. According to the Humane Society of the United States, never leave pets in a parked car; limit exercising your pet to early morning or evening hours; make sure pets have protection from heat and sun; always provide pets and plenty of fresh, cold water, whether they are inside or outside.

COOLING ASSISTANCE

Virginia’s Department of Social Services offers Cooling Assistance to help eligible households stay safe and comfortable this summer. The program supports:

Electric bills to run air conditioners or fans

Repair or replacement of cooling equipment

Purchase & installation of one A/C unit (if none is working)

Security deposits for new or reconnected service

Applications are accepted from June 15 – August 15. You may qualify if your household has someone under age 6, age 60+, or with a disability and meets income limits. Full eligibility details online at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/ or by calling VDSS at 1-855-635-4370.

SUMMER COOLING FUN

The City of Lynchburg has planned free cooling activities throughout the summer. For more information on these activities and pop-up cooling events during extreme heat events, follow the City of Lynchburg social media and visit our “Stay Cool This Summer” webpage at https://www.lynchburgva.gov/869/Youth-Summer-Fun-Safety.