Where can you enjoy the World Cup in Roanoke?

ROANOKE, Va. – The World Cup - one of the most prestigious tournaments in the sporting world - is captivating fans across the world.

Attending a game in person, however, can be a bit pricey. It can cost thousands just for a ticket. That’s not including airfare and hotel prices.

So, for people looking to stay within Roanoke to enjoy the World Cup, where are some places to watch?

One is The Village Grill in Grandin. A local grill known for its food and atmosphere, owner Nathan Webster says this is why his grill is perfect to catch a game.

In fact, The Village Grill is already home to a rowdy group of soccer fans who take in as much action as they can.

“We have for the friendlies, for the matches, for everything,” Webster said. “We’ve also got a club team that comes out here and watches Arsenal for all their matches when they’re in season. So we’ve become quite the hub for like local soccer.”

Another local area is The Hotel Roanoke. Recently, they have done a complete makeover of their Peacock Alley, dubbing it “FIFA Alley” for the duration of The World Cup.

FIFA Alley is open to the public, and it comes with three TVs alongside an indoor bar and outdoor beer garden.

The hotel’s Director of Food and Beverage, Declan McGettigan, calls it a personal ambition and is opening it up for everyone to enjoy.

“I just wanted to create something a little beyond the atmosphere; we have the facilities here in the location both inside and out in terms of the sunshine,” McGettigan said. “We have the TV’s, and we basically wanted to create a month’s work of excitement and joy.”