Meet Magnolia Earl! The 2020 Gerber baby

ROANOKE, Va. – Magnolia Earl is this year’s winner of the Gerber baby photo search.

She is making history as the campaign’s first ever baby who was adopted.

magnolia is from California and was picked to be the Gerber baby out of more than 325,000 contestants.

Her favorite foods are Gerber sweet potato purees and teether wheels.

On Saturday, she turns one!

Magnolia’s family won a cash prize of $25,000, among other prizes.