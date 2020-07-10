Eminem wants you to wear a mask in new quarantine single alongside Kid Cudi

It wasn’t that long ago that Eminem gave us new music (no, really, he dropped an album in 2020, in case you forgot) and now he’s back again, featured on a new single with Kid Cudi.

Both of the rappers are billed on this song, but after a listen, it seems like Eminem is the one being featured on a Kid Cudi song. It is appropriately titled “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady.”

While this is probably just a one-off collaboration, after listening to the new song, it wouldn’t be a half-bad idea if these two super-star rappers collaborated on an entire album together. Besides, what else do they have going on? Due to COVID-19, it’s not like they’ll be performing any time soon.

Speaking of COVID-19, that’s the subject matter at hand in this new song. Eminem is one to never shy away from current events, and now he’s here to let us all know how he’s been dealing with quarantine and isolation.

Eminem, at one point, goes off about people not wearing masks in public:

“Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse. Other half are just p----- off, and don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing. And that’s how you end up catching the s--- off ‘em. I just used the same basket as you shopping. Now I’m in a [expletive] casket from you coughin'.”

Those are just a few lines that Eminem raps in the new song, officially becoming the No. 1 rapper advocating for public health in the middle of a pandemic.

He also takes a shot at a certain NFL player who wasn’t as supportive of athletes kneeling during the national anthem. Can you guess who?

We didn’t expect to see Eminem becoming a public health advocate on our 2020 bingo card, but we are here for it.

You can listen to the new song here.