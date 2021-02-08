Michael B. Jordan transforms into Amazon’s Alexa in steamy Super Bowl ad

Sexiest... A.I. alive? Actor Michael B. Jordan took his People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive title to the next level in this commercial.
Jordan embodied Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, and quickly became a husband’s worst nightmare to have around the house.
The actor transformed into the “more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside” in one woman’s daydreams.
People on Twitter seemingly agreed that this version of Alexa is quite the upgrade:
Michael B. Jordan looks good as an Alexa. 😏 Now I'm just daydreaming what celebs I would choose for my Alexa—and I don't even own an Alexa! #SuperBowl— Nicole Ortiz (@neco_ornot) February 8, 2021
Do I get to see @michaelb4jordan in my home too ... or ? https://t.co/h8kZbPbniJ— 🌻 (@Itzzzyoyo) February 8, 2021
“commercials haven’t been that great this year.”— Ashley Wierenga (@ashleywierenga) February 8, 2021
*MICHAEL B. JORDAN HAS ENTERED THE CHAT*#SuperBowl
Motion to just run the Michael B. Jordan commercial on loop.— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 8, 2021
Great so we all agree, we want @michaelb4jordan in our houses #Alexa pic.twitter.com/HxP904IlkD— Danielle Steer She/Her (@DaniellejSteer) February 8, 2021
The Michael B Jordan alexa commercial is top shelf comedy. #SuperBowlLV— Tony Baker (@TonyBakercomedy) February 8, 2021
Watch Amazon’s full Super Bowl commercial below: