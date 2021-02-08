28ºF

Michael B. Jordan transforms into Amazon’s Alexa in steamy Super Bowl ad

This new Alexa became a husband’s worst nightmare

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

This photo provided by Amazon shows a scene from Amazon 2021 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Amazon via AP)
This photo provided by Amazon shows a scene from Amazon 2021 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Amazon via AP) (Amazon)

Sexiest... A.I. alive? Actor Michael B. Jordan took his People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive title to the next level in this commercial.

Jordan embodied Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, and quickly became a husband’s worst nightmare to have around the house.

The actor transformed into the “more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside” in one woman’s daydreams.

People on Twitter seemingly agreed that this version of Alexa is quite the upgrade:

Watch Amazon’s full Super Bowl commercial below:

