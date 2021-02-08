Michael B. Jordan transforms into Amazon’s Alexa in steamy Super Bowl ad

This photo provided by Amazon shows a scene from Amazon 2021 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Amazon via AP)

Sexiest... A.I. alive? Actor Michael B. Jordan took his People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive title to the next level in this commercial.

Jordan embodied Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, and quickly became a husband’s worst nightmare to have around the house.

The actor transformed into the “more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside” in one woman’s daydreams.

People on Twitter seemingly agreed that this version of Alexa is quite the upgrade:

Michael B. Jordan looks good as an Alexa. 😏 Now I'm just daydreaming what celebs I would choose for my Alexa—and I don't even own an Alexa! #SuperBowl — Nicole Ortiz (@neco_ornot) February 8, 2021

Do I get to see @michaelb4jordan in my home too ... or ? https://t.co/h8kZbPbniJ — 🌻 (@Itzzzyoyo) February 8, 2021

“commercials haven’t been that great this year.”



*MICHAEL B. JORDAN HAS ENTERED THE CHAT*#SuperBowl — Ashley Wierenga (@ashleywierenga) February 8, 2021

Motion to just run the Michael B. Jordan commercial on loop. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 8, 2021

Great so we all agree, we want @michaelb4jordan in our houses #Alexa pic.twitter.com/HxP904IlkD — Danielle Steer She/Her (@DaniellejSteer) February 8, 2021

The Michael B Jordan alexa commercial is top shelf comedy. #SuperBowlLV — Tony Baker (@TonyBakercomedy) February 8, 2021

Watch Amazon’s full Super Bowl commercial below: