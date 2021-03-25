Jessica Walter, ‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Archer’ actress, dies at 80

Emmy-winning actress best known for her work in TV sitcoms like “Arrested Development” and “Archer” has passed away on Wednesday, Deadline reports.

Jessica Walter passed away in her sleep at her home in New York City. She was 80.

Walter’s daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirmed her death in a statement to Deadline on Thursday.

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Variety reports that 20th Television, the production company that launched “Arrested Development,” wrote its own statement about Walter’s death saying, “Jessica Walter’s spectacular turn as the devilish Lucille Bluth is one of the great comedic performances of television history, and we loved working with her as much as audiences loved her on ‘Arrested Development.’ Our hearts go out to her family and friends, particularly her daughter, and our former colleague, Brooke. We know that heaven just got a whole lot funnier with Jessica now in residence.”