Demi Lovato’s shocking new docuseries sheds light on mental health struggles

In 2018, singer Demi Lovato almost lost her life to a drug overdose, and now, she’s stepped forward to tell the world her story.

Lovato’s new docuseries “Dancing With the Devil,” which you can watch on YouTube, explores the events that led up to her near fatal overdose.

While there may be some celebrities who have been candid about their personal experiences with overdoses, Lovato truly lays it all on the line for viewers, and it can honestly be pretty uncomfortable at times. There are no questions that are off limits, and many of Lovato’s closest and most personal friends and family are interviewed in the series.

We don’t want to give away too much, because Lovato reveals some shocking information that most of the public probably didn’t know about, regarding her overdose, but the singer seems to convey that her hope is, through sharing her story, she might help someone else who could be going through the same struggles she went through in 2018.

For those who aren’t fans of Lovato, or perhaps are only familiar with some of her mainstream radio songs, this will truly be an eye-opening series to watch. She speaks about what led her to relapse in 2018, but she also shares that addiction has been a struggle for her since her teens, and how it affected her family -- especially her father, who also suffered from addiction.

The docuseries not only covers Lovato’s prior mental health issues, but how she now processes her daily struggles. You can tell that each and every day she has to work at her sobriety, and she constantly has demons trying to take her down a dark road again.

It’s frankly refreshing to see a celebrity be so open and honest about their situation. So many times, people can just write off celebrities as entitled and rich, but if we’re learning anything from Lovato’s series, it’s that the rich and famous suffer from many of the everyday battles that we all go through.

Many of us have known someone who has had difficulty with mental health, or perhaps someone who struggles with addiction. “Dancing With the Devil,” is a great reminder that none of us are alone, and there is always someone you can reach out to if you need help.

The first two episodes of “Dancing with the Devil” are available to watch on YouTube, and you can expect to see two more episodes coming out.