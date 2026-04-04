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The Current

Local News

One hurt in Northwest Roanoke shooting

Police say it happened Friday on Massachusetts Avenue

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Community Journalist

The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Friday night in Northwest Roanoke.

ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Friday night in Northwest Roanoke.

According to police, officers were called to the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 9:25 p.m. on April 3, after receiving reports of a shooting.

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When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in the street suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and people in the area should expect a heavy law enforcement presence as officers continue to gather information.

No additional details, including potential persons of interest, have been released at this time.

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