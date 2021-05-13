Restored Richard Wright novel hits bestseller lists

This combination of photos shows the cover image for "The Man Who Lived Underground," left, and author Richard Wright. (Library of America via AP, left, and AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

NEW YORK – More than 60 years after his death, Richard Wright is again a bestselling author and very much in line with the present.

“The Man Who Lived Underground,” a short novel written in the 1940s and never published in full until this spring, is the surreal but credible story of a Black man who is tortured by police into confessing to a double murder he didn't commit. He escapes into the city's sewer system. Like an inversion of the American road novel or a tale of space travel, Fred Daniels inhabits a world outside the world, making up the rules as he goes along and seeing his old life in a new way.

At one point, he breaks into a real estate office that collects money from poor Black people. Daniels finds a wad of money, and helps himself to a typewriter, radio and cleaver, among other items.

“He did not feel that he was stealing, for the cleaver, the radio, and the money were on the same level of value, all meant the same thing to him,” Wright observes. “They were the toys of the men who lived in the dead world of sunshine and rain he had left, the world that had condemned him.”

Released by the Library of America, an unofficial canon of the country's literature, “The Man Who Lived Underground” also includes the Wright essay “Memories of My Grandmother” and an afterword from his grandson, the writer-filmmaker Malcolm Wright. The novel has reached the bestseller lists of The New York Times and the independent booksellers' Indiebound among others, and has brought new attention to an author defined, sometimes to his detriment, by his famed debut “Native Son.”

Countless students have been assigned Wright's 1940 narrative about the poor young Black Chicagoan, Bigger Thomas, who in a state of panic murders a rich white girl, later murders his Black girlfriend and is tried and sentenced to death. The rare work by a Black writer to be featured by the Book of the Month Club, “Native Son” was among the most famous works of its time, and Bigger became a symbol of the damage done by a racist society.

But Wright's standing was challenged in the late '40s by James Baldwin, then an emerging writer, who criticized “Native Son” as simplistic “protest” fiction and wrote that Wright had failed to present Black life “as a continuing and complex group reality.”

Kiese Laymon, whose works include the acclaimed memoir “Heavy,” is among the current writers who admire “The Man Who Lived Underground” and believe it will change Wright's legacy.

