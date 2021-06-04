From the Beatles to Elton John: Oldest DJ's storied career

Ray Cordeiro, Hong Kong's oldest DJ shows a vinyl record at his home in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Cordeiro has been named the world's "most durable DJ" by the Guinness Book of World Records, Hong Kong veteran Disc Jockey 96-yer-old Ray Cordeiro, hanged up his headphones for good after seven decades of entertaining listeners by a mix of pop oldies mainly from 60s and 70s, from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones to classics like Sinatra and Tony Bennett. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG – Ray Cordeiro considers himself the luckiest radio DJ in the world.

In a storied career spanning over 70 years in Hong Kong, Cordeiro has interviewed superstars including the Beatles and Elton John, and even received an MBE — an order of the British empire for outstanding achievement or service to the community — from Queen Elizabeth.

Cordeiro, who holds the Guinness world record for the world’s longest-working DJ, retired last month at the age of 96.

“I’ve been talking all my life about music and all, and I’d never thought that I would retire. I never thought that I was getting older,” he said.

Cordeiro was born in 1924 in Hong Kong and is of Portuguese descent. His musical tastes as a child were influenced by his brother who was 10 years older and collected records from groups like the Mills Brothers and the Andrews Sisters.

Back then records were breakable, Cordeiro said.

“When he’s not home and I played his records, I had to be very, very careful, because if I broke it he would get awfully angry,” Cordeiro said. “I grew up with his music.”

In his youth, Cordeiro worked as a warden at a local prison and a clerk at an HSBC bank. His love for music eventually led him to pursue a career in radio, where he joined public broadcaster Radio Hong Kong, now known as Radio Television Hong Kong.

