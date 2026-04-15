Summer-Like Trend Continues!

If you didn’t check the calendar before you left the house this morning, you may have walked out thinking it was mid-June! This is an extremely warm pattern.

Today is a quick warm-up day with temperatures reaching into the 70s by 9 AM.

Bus Stop Forecast (WSLS 2026)

We are still dry today. The dry weather, combined with a breeze and warmer temperatures, means we have fire weather concerns again today. The elevated fire risk has been extended to the NRV and now includes most of our viewing area, barring portions of the Highlands Zone. Please stay fire weather aware today!

Fire Risk (WSLS 2026)

Wind gusts this morning are still ranging from 15 to 25 MPH. We will see a slight bump in wind gusts this afternoon, which will also contribute to those fire weather concerns.

Wind Gusts (WSLS 2026)

Today will be the hottest day of the next week with a greater fire risk tomorrow. We will finally see a reprieve from the dry weather on Friday and Sunday. The better chance of rainfall will arrive on Sunday with more widespread coverage. After Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop down into the 60s and 70s for next week!