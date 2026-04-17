Virginia lawmakers react to tragic deaths of former Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, wife

ANNANDALE, Virginia – Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at their Northern Virginia home, authorities said Thursday.

Fairfax County police said Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Cerina, before turning the gun on himself. Police say the couple’s two teenagers were inside the home at the time and called 911 just after midnight.

Police said Fairfax appeared to have shot his wife several times in the basement before running upstairs to the primary bedroom, where he shot and killed himself.

Audio from emergency dispatch captured the couple’s 16-year-old son seeking help.

“Caller stating that his dad might have stabbed his mom and that she’s laying on the ground bleeding. You can see holes in her shirt,” dispatchers say.

Authorities said the couple had been separated but were still living in the same home.

“This has been an ongoing domestic dispute surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Court filings show the couple separated nearly two years ago, and Cerina filed for divorce last summer. Records indicate financial troubles, alcohol use, and emotional and psychological issues may have played a role. Police say Fairfax was scheduled to appear in court April 21 and was ordered by a judge to move out of the home by April 30.

In January, officers responded to the home after Fairfax alleged his wife had assaulted him, but camera footage from inside the home could not corroborate his claims.

Fairfax, who served as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Ralph Northam from 2018 to 2022, was once a rising political figure.

“This will be an election that will be a battle for the heart and the soul of this country,” Fairfax told 10 News during a 2017 campaign stop in Roanoke.

In 2019, Fairfax was seen as a potential future leader of the Commonwealth during controversy surrounding Gov. Ralph Northam’s racist scandals.

However, Fairfax’s political career derailed after two women accused him of sexual assault. Fairfax said the encounters were consensual and refused calls to resign. He later lost the Democratic primary in his 2021 bid for governor.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night. I am praying for the Fairfax children, and I ask my fellow Virginians to hold them in their hearts and prayers. This tragedy reminds us that domestic violence can occur in any family and in any place.”

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine also spoke out.

“It’s awful news,” Warner said.

“We’re very heartbroken about this,” said Kaine. “It is truly tragic.”

Police said the couple’s children, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, are being cared for by grandparents and other family members.