King Charles and Queen Camilla to make stop in Virginia during visit to United States at the end of April

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wait at Datchet Road to greet Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife ahead of a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

The Royal Family announced on its social media pages that they would be visiting the United States of America from April 27 to April 30, making stops in New York, Washington D.C. and Virginia.

The Royal Family released the following in a statement:

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On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America. Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the UK and the US, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence. Royal Family

The Royal Family will stop in Washington, D.C. to mark America’s 250th Anniversary. President Donald Trump issued the following statement in a Truth Social Post:

Melania and I are pleased to announce that Their Majesties, the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, will visit the United States for a Historic State Visit from April 27-30th, which will include a beautiful Banquet Dinner at the White House on the evening of April 28th. This momentous occasion will be even more special this year, as we commemorate the 250th Anniversary of our Great Country. I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC! Donald Trump on Truth Social

Where King Charles and the Queen will stop in Virginia has not currently been released but on the family’s social media, it states the intent of the trip is to connect with local communities, heritage and nature.

King Charles will wrap up the trip with a visit to Bermuda on May 1 and May 2.