Bedford County School Board delays Stewartsville Elementary decommission decision

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The future of Stewartsville Elementary School remains uncertain after the Bedford County School Board voted to postpone its decommissioning decision by one year.

The delay comes as the district prepares for a division-wide redistricting study — a broader look at Bedford County as a whole that school leaders say will help determine where students would be reassigned before any final decision is made about Stewartsville.

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Board members say they postponed the decommissioning previously while weighing options and to avoid legal delays. Now, officials cite declining enrollment and budget pressures as reasons consolidation may be necessary.

Still, key details remain missing. The district has not released enrollment figures, a timeline for final closure or which schools would absorb Stewartsville students.

For many parents, that lack of specifics is a problem. Joy Powers, a Bedford County Schools parent, voiced her concerns during public comment at the meeting.

“There is a concern still that there was not a meaningful public input for the decommissioning vote happening next year. There’s been concern as to why that vote was necessary before the redistricting study,” Powers said.

The one-year pause carries real weight for families in the community. During the delay, parents had hoped the district would produce a detailed plan covering bus routes, staff reassignments and potential community uses for the building. Those specifics did not come up at Thursday’s meeting.

10 News will continue to update this story as it develops and will have more Thursday night on 10 News at 11.