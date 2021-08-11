‘Jeopardy!’ announces Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will serve as hosts

LEFT: Mike Richards at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 29, 2018. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) RIGHT: Mayim Bialik speaks at the AT&T's SHAPE: "The Scully Effect is Real" panel with Geena Davis and Mayim Bialik on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

We now know who we’ll see weeknights hosting the long-running trivia show “Jeopardy!”

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures announced that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will split hosting duties.

Richards, will remain the executive producer of both “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” and will be Alex Trebek’s replacement beginning with season 38.

As for Bialik, who’s best known for role on “The Big Bang Theory,” will serve as host of “Jeopardy!’s” primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new “Jeopardy! National College Championship” which will air in primetime on ABC next year. The competition will feature 15 colleges from across the country going head-to-head for two weeks of intense competition, according to Sony Pictures.

“We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the Jeopardy! brand. We are excited to get to work with them both and are confident that they will carry on the legacy of this iconic show,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!,’” said Richards. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode. Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love. I am thrilled that Mayim is joining the Jeopardy! team. Her academic track record and enthusiasm for the game made her a terrific guest host. It will be a privilege to produce the primetime series with her as host.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”