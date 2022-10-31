These celebrities outdid themselves dressing up for Halloween

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Happy Halloween!

Dressing up for Halloween is so much fun, and it’s equally as fun to see what costumes your friends and family came up with.

It’s also very fun to see what costumes celebrities come up with for Halloween. Not only are they usually pretty creative, but they also probably have a team of people who can make their costumes for them. Sure, it’s unfair to us peasants, but hey, that’s the perk of being a celeb.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at some celebrities who absolutely slayed this year at Halloween.

Lizzo as Marge Simpson

Kacey Musgraves as The Giving Tree

Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie

Ariana Grande and Liz Gilles as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch from the movie ‘Best In Show’

JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon

Keke Palmer as Rapunzel

Muna as the band from ‘Freaky Friday’

Kim Kardashian as Mystique

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pam and Tommy