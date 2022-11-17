40º

In the Kitchen: Mama Jeans

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Mama Jeans is the winner of tonight's VIP experience with Alton Brown!

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

Mama Jeans is the winner of the VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show at the Berglund Center!

ORIGINAL STORY

Mama Jeans is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!

Brooke Leonard, our sports reporter and owner of a local small business in the food industry, is one of three judges on the panel that will decide the winner. She’s joined by judges Robert Knight of the Berglund Center as well as local food influencer John Park. Jennifer Hayward from the Berglund Center also took part in the process.

The restaurants will be judged on the following three criteria:

  1. Flavor profile
  2. Ambiance
  3. Plating

On Thursday, we’ll announce which lucky restaurant gets the VIP experience ahead of an interview with Alton Brown by our very own Rachel Lucas!

