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Local News

Spring Street in Danville to close for parking deck construction

The street between North Market St. and North Union St. will be closed for seven weeks

Danville City Manager Ken Larking has proposed a $379.3 million budget for the next fiscal year to the city council, a 9 percent increase over the current budget. (City of Danville)

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville officials announced Tuesday that Spring Street between North Market Street and North Union Street will be closed beginning Wednesday for approximately seven weeks.

According to officials the closure is necessary to allow for safe and efficient installation of precast structural components. This phase of construction will involve crane operations and overhead lifting, requiring restricted vehicular access to ensure public safety and minimize conflicts with construction activity.

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During the closure, customers accessing Martinizing Dry Cleaning and the First National Bank drive-through may enter Spring Street via North Market Street. These businesses may also be accessed from the Memorial Drive end of Spring Street. The First State Bank parking lot on Spring Street will remain accessible from these same routes.

Traffic control measures, including signage and detours, will be in place throughout the duration of the closure.

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