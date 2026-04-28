Alzheimers Association Awards held in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Leaders from the Central and Western Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association recognized some of the people responsible for supporting their cause and making a difference in the community.

One of those individuals is 10 News anchor Abbie Coleman.

Coleman was awarded the Voice of Awareness Award, thanks in part to the many stories she has done on Alzheimer’s research and advocacy through impactful content, engaging the public and amplifying the voices of those affected.

“This is something really near and dear to my heart. My grandmother, my Ma Ma, was diagnosed when I was younger, and I watched my grandfather, my Paw Paw, be an incredible caretaker for her for years and years and years,” Coleman said. “This is just such a wonderful way to honor her legacy and all of the work my Paw Paw did. I’m just incredibly honored to be able to receive this.”

Coleman has also emceed the Walk to Defeat Alzheimer’s.

For more information or resources in the fight against Alzheimer’s, click here.