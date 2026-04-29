Virginia 250 Car Team presented with Henry County Headliner Award

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday that it had formally recognized local residents Joey Arrington and Tommy Hurley with the Henry County Headliner Award, celebrating their role in a historic land speed record achievement.

Arrington and Hurley were honored for their work on the Virginia 250 Car, a locally built vehicle that recently broke a land speed record with a top speed of 253 miles per hour.

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Arrington served as the builder of the car, while Hurley was behind the wheel when the record-setting run was completed.

As part of the recognition, officials said each participant was presented with the Headliner Award, a custom trading card created to commemorate their achievement.

“The accomplishments of Joey Arrington and Tommy Hurley represent the very best of Henry County,” said Jim Adams, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “Their dedication, innovation, and teamwork have not only achieved something remarkable, but have also shined a spotlight on our community in a meaningful way.”

The Henry County Headliner Award was established by the Board of Supervisors in 2022 to recognize individuals whose achievements extend beyond the county and bring positive recognition to the community.

Arrington and Hurley are the third recipients of the award.

The successful record-breaking run not only demonstrates technical excellence, but also reflects the strength of local talent and the region’s deep roots in motorsports, officials said.

“This achievement is about more than speed,” added Dr. Pam Cobler, representative of the Reed Creek District and advocate for the project. “It is about the people, the passion, and the pride that define this community.”