Winners of the 2025 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

LONDON – The winners of the 2025 Olivier Awards handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance: New Play: “Giant” Recommended Videos New Musical: “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” New Entertainment or Comedy: “Titanique” Family Show: “Brainiac Live” Revival: “Oedipus” Musical Revival: “Fiddler on the Roof” Actress-Play: Lesley Manville, “Oedipus” Actor-Play: John Lithgow, “Giant” Actress-Musical: Imelda Staunton, “Hello, Dolly!” Actor-Musical: John Dagleish, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” Supporting Actor-Play: Elliot Levey, “Giant” Supporting Actress-Play: Romola Garai, “The Years” Supporting Actress-Musical: Maimuna Memon, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” Supporting Actor-Musical: Layton Williams, “Titanique” Director: Eline Arbo, “The Years” Outstanding Musical Contribution: Darren Clark and Mark Aspinall, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” Theater Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ The Musical” New Opera Production: “Festen” Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Allan Clayton, “Festen” New Dance Production: “Assembly Hall” Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Eva Yerbabuena, “Yerbagüena” Set Design: Tom Scutt, “Fiddler on the Roof” Lighting Design: Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, “Oliver!” Sound Design: Nick Lidster, “Fiddler on the Roof” Costume Design: Gabriella Slade, “Starlight Express” Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Boys on the Verge of Tears,” Soho Theatre

