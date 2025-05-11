Skip to main content
Entertainment

Amber Heard reveals names of twin babies in Mother’s Day post

Associated Press

Tags: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Entertainment
FILE - Actor Amber Heard leaves during a break in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, file) (Steve Helber, Copyright The Associated Press All rights Reserved 2022)

Amber Heard is now a mother of three. The actor on Sunday wrote on Instagram that she has welcomed twins into the family, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes. She shared the news along with a photo of their tiny feet.

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” Heard, 39, wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

Heard, who moved to Spain after the high profile legal battles with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, is also mother to a 4-year-old daughter named Oonagh. She wrote in the Mother’s Day post that she is celebrating the “completion of the family” that she’s strived to build for years.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

