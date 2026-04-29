Roanoke’s CDL driver shortage causes recycling backlog — city turns to art contest for creative solution

Overflowing recycling bins have become a familiar sight across Roanoke, and the city says a shortage of commercial driver’s license holders is the reason.

The city of Roanoke announced that a lack of CDL-certified drivers has left crews short-handed, making it difficult to find people to operate the large trucks needed to complete recycling pickup routes. The delays have left some people with growing piles of recycling, causing frustration and a search for answers.

“Our property taxes went up over 50% two to three years and where is this money going?” said Brett Lovell from Washington Park.

“Hoping that things pick back up. Not sure what are causing the delays,” said Alex Denny from Southwest Roanoke.

City gets creative amid the buildup

As the recycling backlog continues to grow, the city is taking a creative approach to help residents manage overflowing bins.

Roanoke is launching an art contest called “Bin There, Made That,” encouraging residents to transform cardboard, paper and plastic from their recycling bins into original works of art.

“We thought this could be a fun way for residents to clear up space by using what’s in their bins to make something creative,” said Catey Cain, the city of Roanoke’s Communication and Community Engagement Coordinator.

Cain says the contest is also meant to help people find a positive outlet as tensions rise.

“We’re hoping that people can maybe take some of that frustration into the creative process with their art,” she said.

What’s next for recycling pickup

City crews are currently collecting B-week recycling while working through the backlog caused by the CDL driver shortage.

Regular weekly recycling pickup is scheduled to resume the week of May 4.

In the meantime, residents can drop off recyclables at Tinker Creek Transfer Station at 1020 Hollins Rd. Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the latest updates on service schedules, click here.

Contest details and rules

Entries for the “Bin There, Made That” contest are due May 6. Click here to submit an entry form. One winner will be chosen from three age groups: children (12 and under), teens (13 to 17), and adults (18 and older).

Winners will receive a prize and earn a spot marching in the Daisy Art Parade on May 9. Prizewinners will be notified by May 7 with details on their prizes and parade participation. Each contestant will be recognized at the parade.

Judges will consider creativity, eco-awareness and visual appeal in their final decisions. Only people living in Roanoke City are eligible to enter, and all artwork must be suitable for public display. Pieces created before April 2026 will not be accepted.

Acceptable materials and embellishments:

All entries must be made entirely of CLEAN cardboard, paper and plastic (No.1 and No.2).

White school glue and glue sticks.

Markers, crayons, colored pencils and watercolor.

Not acceptable:

Hot glue, super glue, glitter glue, Mod Podge and tape of any kind.

Paint, varnish, glitter, googly eyes and any non-recyclable materials.

Wire armatures or internal structural supports of any kind.

Size requirements:

2-dimensional pieces: no larger than 24 by 36 inches.

3-dimensional pieces: no larger than 24 by 24 by 24 inches.

All submissions must weigh 5 pounds or less.

Entries can be dropped off at the city’s Community Engagement Office at 215 Church Ave. SW, third floor, Suite 357, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or at any Roanoke Public Library branch. Any submissions not picked up by 5 p.m. on May 8 will be recycled. For more information, click here.