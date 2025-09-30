Judge suspends Trump administration's plan to eliminate hundreds of Voice of America jobs

Kari Lake, Senior Advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, speaks during a memorial and prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

WASHINGTON – A federal judge agreed Monday to temporarily suspend the Trump administration's plan to eliminate hundreds of jobs at the agency that oversees Voice of America, the government-funded broadcaster founded to counter Nazi propaganda during World War II.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., ruled that the U.S. Agency for Global Media cannot implement a reduction in force eliminating 532 jobs for full-time government employees on Tuesday. Those employees represent the vast majority of its remaining staff.

Kari Lake, the agency’s acting CEO, announced in late August that the job cuts would take effect Tuesday. But the judge's ruling preserves the status quo at the agency until he rules on a plaintiffs' underlying motion to block the reduction in force.

Lamberth previously ruled that President Donald Trump’s Republican administration must restore VOA programming to levels commensurate with its statutory mandate to “serve as a consistently reliable and authoritative source of news.” He also blocked Lake from removing Michael Abramowitz as VOA’s director.