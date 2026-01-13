National Board of Review to fete 'One Battle After Another'

Sara Murphy, from left, Teyana Taylor, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Chase Infiniti pose in the press room with the award for best motion picture musical or comedy for "One Battle After Another" during the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NEW YORK – After a string of wins Sunday the Golden Globes, “One Battle After Another” will take a victory lap Tuesday at the National Board of Review Awards.

The annual untelevised New York gala, held at Cipriani 42nd Street, tends to draw a starry crowd despite the absence of television cameras inside. This year, its giving out a bushel of awards to Paul Thomas Anderson's revolutionary thriller, including best film, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, best director for Anderson, supporting actor for Benicio Del Toro and breakthrough performer for Chase Infiniti.

The NBRs will be hosted by Willie Geist. They come two days after “One Battle After Another” and “Hamnet” took top honors at the Golden Globes. Last year, the group of film enthusiasts awarded “Wicked” best film.

The Associated Press will be live from the NBRs red carpet beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern on YouTube.