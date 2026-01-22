Ryan Coogler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rose Byrne, Diane Warren react to Oscar nominations

Director Ryan Coogler spoke about writing the blues-infused vampire film “Sinners,” nominated for a record 16 Oscars, for his late uncle.

Rose Byrne, who learned of her best actress nomination in the middle of the night in Australia, talked about the intensive experience of fine-tuning her turbulent character during a five-week rehearsal process.

Leonardo DiCaprio hailed the deep communal experience of people sitting in a theater together, immersing themselves in a movie.

Across Hollywood, Oscar nominees Thursday reflected on the work that led to their recognition. Here’s a collection of reactions to this year’s Oscar nods. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ryan Coogler, for “Sinners”

“I wrote this script for my uncle who passed away 11 years ago. I got to imagine that he’s listening to some blues music right now to celebrate. I love making movies. I’m honored to wake up every day and do it. I was writing last night. That’s why I didn’t get too much sleep. Honestly, bro, I still feel a little bit asleep right now.” — In an interview. Coogler is nominated for best picture, director and screenplay.

Leonardo DiCaprio, for “One Battle After Another”

“At the end of the day it’s about trying to be in films that are memorable. To me what matters is great ideas and original filmmaking. The only thing I feel strongly is inherent in us as a species is the idea of us getting together and feeling any great piece of music, of opera, the communal experience of watching a film together and picking up on emotions with a population of people around you.” — In an interview. DiCaprio is nominated for best actor.

Rose Byrne, for “If I Had Legs I'd Kick You”

"We did the movie in 27 days for like $8.50, and it was two takes, maybe three. And the blessing was, for five weeks, (director Mary Bronstein) and I met three days a week and just rehearsed. We just talked through the script, page after page after page .That preparation was such a gift. And Mary pushed for that. She was very performance driven. And this role was a gift, it was an absolute gift for an actress to have. I just didn’t want to (expletive) it up.

On receiving the news: “It’s the middle of the night in Australia. I was falling asleep and then (husband Bobby Cannavale) starts FaceTiming me (from New York) because I wanted to try and stay up but it was so late. And then he started screaming, it was like ‘They said your name!’ and then my parents came in the room, they’re like ‘Oh my God’ and then we were all screaming, and that was it. Now I’ve had a shot of adrenaline and I’m wide awake.” — In an interview. Byrne is nominated for best actress.

Ludwig Göransson, for “Sinners”

“We woke up to a bunch of amazing, beautiful texts and calls. And it’s very much like a family affair, this film. Everyone on “Sinners,” we’ve been working together for a long time and we’re kind of like a family. What’s cool about this film, and what’s incredible about this movie, is that it’s about blues music. It’s about a guitar player. ... Anything we're hearing today on the radio and from Western culture, you know, wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for blues. Ryan (Coogler) was able to show that in the movie and through the movie.” — In an interview. Göransson is nominated for best original score and original song for “I Lied to You.”

Diane Warren, for “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“It’s awesome. Look, it is not easy to be nominated. And there’s a lot of songs, and from bigger movies or whatever. ... I always say this, I really mean it from my heart, that to be nominated is winning because these are the best of the best in the fields of film, music, that vote for you. And the fact that a song of mine earns their respect means everything to me.” — In an interview. Warren is nominated for best original song for “Dear Me,” her 17th nomination.

Liza Marshall, for “Hamnet”

“We continue to be amazed by people’s deep emotional connections to the film. At the end, people don't get up, they sit and watch the credits, because they want a moment in the dark before they step out into the real world again. It's connecting with people on a deep emotional level which we always wanted, but it's so exciting that it's happening.”

On star Jessie Buckley: “There’s something about her that's primal. When you watch her she is not acting, she is just being. There are so many moments in the film where you can see the story playing across her face, with no words. I can't think of another actor who can do that in quite that way.” — In an interview. Marshall is a producer of “Hamnet,” a best picture nominee.

Alexandre Desplat, for “Frankenstein”

"I’m very happy. It’s great news of the day. It's (director) Guillermo (del Toro's) dream project since he was a kid, but it’s also the third movement of a triptych, which starts with “The Shape of Water,” (about a) creature, “Pinocchio,” a creature and then “Frankenstein,” the creature. So, it’s three stories about love, empathy for people who are different. The way Guillermo gave me the space to write music is, I think — (how it) goes from a little solo violin to a huge symphonic orchestra with choir — it’s everything a composer can dream of." — In an interview. Desplat is nominated for best original score.

Nicholas Pike, for “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

I’m feeling very anxious all of a sudden. But exciting, you know, really exciting. I’m super excited that a contemporary operatic aria has been nominated, which doesn’t happen very often. I’ve done a couple of music-centric documentaries, and I find them incredibly exciting to work on because they are about the art form, you know? And so this one in particular being about Verdi and Verdi’s music and his retirement home that he built for opera singers and musicians — I mean what could be more amazing than that? — In an interview. Pike is nominated for best original song for “Sweet Dreams Of Joy.”

Bryce Dessner, for “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

“It’s a wonderful piece of news. I won’t lie. I’ve won Grammys before, but Oscars always felt like a whole other world. It’s a really beautiful small film … and it’s wonderful to have collaborated with Nick Cave on this song for this film. He’s, like, a huge influence and musical hero of mine and of my band, The National. And to get to do this with him is extra special. Train Dreams” is a film about grief and loss and human empathy … And I think especially right now in the time we’re living in, with so much conflict and suffering in the world, I think that a film about empathy and about grief really is something that everyone can relate to, regardless of where you’re sitting.” — In an interview. Dessner is nominated for best original song for “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams.”

