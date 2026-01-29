Kennedy Center's head of artistic programming steps down 2 weeks after taking the job

FILE New signage, The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts, is unveiled on the Kennedy Center, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

WASHINGTON – The head of artistic programming at the Kennedy Center abruptly stepped away from his post less than two weeks after he was named to the job in the latest sign of turmoil at the iconic performing arts venue.

The Kennedy Center announced in a Jan. 16 press release that Kevin Couch would join the venue as senior vice president of artistic programming. But he confirmed in an email on Thursday that he resigned from the role on Wednesday without providing an explanation for the development.

Representatives for the Kennedy Center did not immediately comment on his departure. In the press release earlier this month, Kennedy Center president Ric Grenell welcomed Couch to the role “as we expand our commonsense programming.”

“Kevin brings a clear-eyed approach to curating a roster of compelling shows that invite and inspire all audiences,” Grenell said.

Couch's exit comes as the Kennedy Center navigates a wave of artists canceling their performances there as a way to protest the new leadership installed by President Donald Trump. Trump's handpicked board of trustees added the Republican president's name to the venue late last year.

In just the past week, composer Philip Glass called off a scheduled world premiere at the Kennedy Center of a symphony about Abraham Lincoln. Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming also withdrew from two scheduled May appearances at the venue.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to walk the red carpet at the Kennedy Center on Thursday for the premiere of “Melania,” a documentary she produced about the 20 days leading up to his return to the White House.