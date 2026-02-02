Olivia Dean wins Grammy award for best new artist

Olivia Dean accepts the award for best new artis during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. Chappell Roan looks on from right. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Olivia Dean clinched the Grammy for best new artist Sunday in a milestone moment for the British pop singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and timeless sound.

Dean, who is part of a growing class of young U.K.-born vocalists, made waves last year with her romantic sophomore album “The Art of Loving,” with tracks including “Man I Need,” “A Couple Minutes” and “So Easy (To Fall In Love).”

“I want to say I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant," Dean said in her acceptance speech. "I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Celebrities in the audience were wearing pins protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the celebration.

In being crowned best new artist, Dean bested KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young for the award.

She joins past best new artist winners such as The Beatles, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Culture Club, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Adele, Dua Lipa and Chance the Rapper.

Lauryn Hill, a favorite of her parents to whom Dean's middle name pays homage, also won the award in 1999.

The Grammy is designed for artists who achieve “a breakthrough into the public consciousness.” Eligible artists must have released at least five singles or one album, though there is no maximum.

The best new artist category is constantly evolving as the Grammys try to keep up with ever-complicated measures of fame. A screening committee determines whether artists have attained the necessary “breakthrough or prominence” required for nomination.

But there’s a new exception this year: acts featured on previous album of the year nominees are now considered new enough for eligibility. Their contributions just have to fall below 20% of the album’s playing time.

