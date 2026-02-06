Skip to main content
Snow icon
32º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Actor Timothy Busfield indicted on 4 counts of sexual contact with a child

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - Timothy Busfield appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Actor Timothy Busfield smiles before an NFL football game in Detroit, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

2020 Invision

FILE - Timothy Busfield appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. – A New Mexico grand jury has indicted Timothy Busfield on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced the indictment Friday in a social media post.

Recommended Videos

Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Busfield over allegations of misconduct from when he was working as a director on the set of the TV series “The Cleaning Lady.”

Busfield has denied the allegations. He turned himself in to authorities and later was released from jail.

Busfield is best known for appearances in “The West Wing,” “Field of Dreams” and “Thirtysomething.”

Larry Stein, an attorney for Busfield, did not comment on the sexual contact charge in the indictment but said the grand jury declined to endorse grooming charges sought by prosecutors.

He said in a statement that a detention hearing already “exposed fatal weaknesses in the state’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos