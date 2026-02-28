Skip to main content
Cher's son charged with simple assault and trespassing at New Hampshire private school

Associated Press

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo, shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File) (Jim Cole, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CONCORD, N.H. – Police say Cher's son was arrested on Friday after acting belligerently at a New Hampshire private high school, of which he has no association.

Elijah Allman, 49, was charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal threatening. Allman, whose father was the late Gregg Allman, was also charged with a violation of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime.

At about 7 p.m. that day, Concord police responded to reports that Allman was disturbing people in the dining hall of St. Paul’s School. After charging Allman, police said he was released on bail as his case works through the court system.

Attorney information for Allman was not available in court records.

A representative for Cher was not immediately available. St. Paul’s School declined to comment.

An investigation is ongoing.

