Winners of the 2026 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

Rachel Zegler poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, England, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) (Scott A Garfitt, Invision)

LONDON – The winners of the 2026 Olivier Awards handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance: New Musical: “Paddington The Musical” Recommended Videos New Play: “Punch” New Entertainment or Comedy: “Oh, Mary!” Family Show: “The Boy at the Back of the Class” Revival: “All My Sons” Musical Revival: “Into The Woods” Actress-Play: Rosamund Pike, “Inter Alia” Actor-Play: Jack Holden, “Kenrex” Actress-Musical: Rachel Zegler, “Evita” Actor-Musical: James Hameed and Arti Shah, “Paddington The Musical” Supporting Actor-Play: Paapa Essiedu, “All My Sons” Supporting Actress-Play: Julie Hesmondhalgh, “Punch” Supporting Actress-Musical: Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, “Paddington The Musical” Supporting Actor-Musical: Tom Edden, “Paddington The Musical” Director: Luke Sheppard, “Paddington the Musical” Outstanding Musical Contribution: Chris Fenwick and Sean Hayes, “Goodnight Oscar” Theater Choreography: “Evita” New Opera Production: “Dead Man Walking” New Dance Production: “Into the Hairy” Set Design: “Paddington The Musical” Lighting Design: “Into The Woods” Sound Design: “Kenrex” Costume Design: “Paddington The Musical” Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “The Glass Menagerie” at the Yard Theatre Special Award: Elaine Paige

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.