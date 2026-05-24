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Life of A Basketball Fan: Taylor Swift attends Cavs-Knicks in Cleveland with fiance Travis Kelce

Tom Withers

Associated Press

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Tim Phillis)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Tim Phillis)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Tim Phillis)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Tim Phillis)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Tim Phillis)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Tim Phillis)

CLEVELAND – Turns out, Taylor Swift likes basketball, too.

The global music superstar sat courtside at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night along with fiance and Cleveland native Travis Kelce as the Cavaliers hosted the New York Knicks desperately needing a win in the series.

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Swift and Kelce, who recently signed a 3-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, took their seats in Rocket Arena shortly before the opening tip. Their appearance caused a stir as fans reacted to seeing the power couple together.

Kelce didn't need long to settle in and was animated while cheering for the Cavs.

Swift became a staple at Chiefs home games when she began dating Kelce a few years ago. She also accompanied him to Game 1 of the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in 2024.

Kelce has attended Cavs games in the past and he and his brother, Jason, were celebrated with a bobblehead giveaway by Cleveland in 2024.

The couple announced their engagement last year and there are reports they'll get married sometime this summer.

The Knicks have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning twice at Madison Square Garden.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.